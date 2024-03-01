Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard has been touted as a potential managerial target for Liverpool.

Liverpool's main focus on the pitch right now is winning as many games and titles as possible to give Jurgen Klopp a fitting farewell to honour his nine years at the club. However, behind the scenes, the priority is planning for the post-Klopp era and who will be his replacement once he closes his chapter at Anfield.

Xabi Alonso has been the leading name for weeks now but there are some uncertainties surrounding the idea of him returning to Merseyside. With his run at Bayer Leverkusen looking increasingly more likely to end with his team lifting the Bundesliga title, Alonso may be inclined to stay and reap the rewards of his hard work next season, particularly in the Champions League.

There have been contrasting reports lately, some linking the ex-midfielder to a move in the summer, and others suggesting he has 'reservations' over taking over from a manager like Klopp. Naturally, Liverpool's eggs have been divided into a number of baskets and one man who is also on the radar is now viewed as a back-up to Alonso.

The Guardian has reported that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is now the alternative if the Reds cannot land a deal for Alonso at the end of the season. Fabrizio Romano has also shed some further light on this, claiming the Italian coach is being 'discussed internally' and they put their shortlist of options together.

"Roberto De Zerbi is another manager they have discussed internally as one of the options. So this name for sure will be on the shortlist," Romano told GiveMeSport. "Let's see who else is going to be on this list. Let's see what the new director will decide in terms of who is the best manager for the new project after Jurgen Klopp.

"It's never easy to come into a club like Liverpool and make an impact at the same level of Jurgen Klopp. They will speak internally, they will have a new director and then they will decide who is going to be the new coach."

