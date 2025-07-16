Liverpool are looking to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are eyeing some reinforcements to their squad from within the Premier League

Liverpool are looking to add more signings this summer to what has been an already-busy transfer window for the Premier League champions.

Arne Slot only made one signing last summer with Federico Chiesa arriving for around £12m from Juventus. The Dutchman went and guided the Reds to the title in his first season but is now looking to put his own stamp on a squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are already on board and in pre-season training with the rest of the squad while Liverpool are eyeing additions at centre-back, striker and at left wing.

Liverpool ‘increasingly likely’ to sign Marc Guehi

Another Premier League star that Liverpool are attempting to sign is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. According to Football Insider, the move for the England international will advance once the Eagles can agree a deal for Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

The 21-year-old is viewed as a direct replacement for Guehi and is expected to cost £45m. Liverpool are eyeing Guehi following Jarell Quansah’s £35m move to Bayer Leverkusen and amid uncertainty over Ibrahima’s Konate future at the club.

Guehi will be available for free next summer as he has just 12 months to run on his deal and does not intend to sign a new contract. Liverpool have reportedly already come to an agreement on personal terms with the player.

The report from Football Insider note that Palace “are in advanced negotiations with Sporting over the purchase of Diomande” but the £45m asking price is making things a little difficult as the Selhurst Park outfit look to come to an agreement.

Sporting are already likely to lose Viktor Gyokeres to the Premier League with Arsenal reportedly close to a deal and will be resistant to reducing their asking price for Diomande.

Marc Guehi helps future proof Liverpool defence

Konate and Virgil van Dijk are Arne Slot’s first-choice paring in central defence and were a key reason why the Reds won the Premier League title last season. However, Konate has just one year left on his contract at Anfield and no deal has been agreed with Real Madrid lurking.

Van Dijk has just two years to run on his contract after penning fresh terms. It is unclear if the Dutchman will stick around after his deal runs out, as he turns 36 in two years. Guehi has just turned 25 and the prime of his career is approaching. He would prove a smart addition for the Reds as they look to add Premier League experience to their ranks.

Guehi also has experience of winning trophies, as he played a key part in Crystal Palace’s FA Cup triumph. He has also been capped 23 times by England and in recent years emerged as a key player for the Three Lions.