Liverpool midfielder on Brighton’s ‘radar’ ahead of contract expiry

Brighton & Hove Albion could look to snap up another Liverpool midfielder

Brighton & Hove Albion are targeting Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail. However, a deal will depend on whether the Reds willing be willing to let him leave for free this month.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career has been plagued with injuries since he joined Liverpool in 2017 and has struggled to force his way back into the starting line-up since suffering a cruciate ligament injury that kept hiim out for almost a year. The midfielder has only made four starts in the Premier League this season and looks set to depart the club, with the Reds yet to offer him a new deal as he enters the final six months of his current one.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had been linked with a move away from Anfield as Liverpool look to avoid losing him for free in the summer - six years after they paid £35m for him. However, Brighton are now trying their luck at snapping him up for free before his contract has even expired.

The Seagulls are eager to bolster their attack before transfer deadline day following Leandro Trossard’s move to Arsenal last week. The Belgian, who scored seven goals in the top flight this season, joined the Premier League leaders for £20 million. Though despite their earnings, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are reluctant to spend a penny on Oxlade-Chamberlain.