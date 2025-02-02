A former Liverpool midfielder has been involved in a mini transfer saga in recent days

Liverpool secured a huge win on Saturday afternoon in their pursuit of the Premier League title as they won 2-0 at Bournemouth. Mohamed Salah scored a goal in each half as the Reds moved nine points clear of Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ contest with Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The outing was Liverpool’s final game before the January transfer window closes on Monday at 11pm. Arne Slot’s side are not expected to secure any new arrivals before the window shuts with any transfer deals likely to revolve around loan exits for some of the club’s younger players.

With transfer activity quiet for Liverpool, it has certainly not been that way for one of the club’s former players Jordan Henderson. The ex-Sunderland midfielder made 492 appearances for Liverpool during 12 years at Anfield. He captained the club to the 2019 Champions League and the Premier League title a year later.

Henderson u-turn after Monaco links

It emerged earlier this week that Henderson was reportedly on the verge of joining yet another club since his Liverpool exit 18 months ago. Following his decision to join Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, the 34-year-old was linked with his third club since leaving Anfield. AS Monaco were said to be ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Henderson from Ajax on a permanent move with a deal almost agreed.

According to De Telegraaf, Henderson asked to join Monaco on a free transfer despite his contract with Ajax running for another season after this one. It was claimed he gave Ajax an ultimatum that he would get to leave for free or he’d refuse to play. A further report from the Netherlands newspaper claimed Henderson had a change of heart and is now set to remain with Ajax. The ex-Liverpool star was named in Ajax’s starting XI for their Europa League win over Galatasaray but he was not given the captain’s armband. Ajax come against Slot’s old side Feyenoord on Sunday afternoon as the Amsterdam club look to close the gap to PSV at the top of the Eredivisie.

Henderson misses chance for Anfield return

Monaco are one of the four sides that Liverpool could face in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Reds clinched top spot in the league phase of the competition and have gone straight to the round of 16. Monaco finished in a play-off spot and will face Benfica over two legs for a place in the round of 16. If they win their play-off, they will be drawn to face Liverpool or Barcelona. Paris Saint-Germain or Brest are also in line to face Liverpool or Barcelona with the draw to take place on February 21.

If Monaco do play Liverpool, they will visit Anfield in one of the two legs of the knockout tie. Henderson has yet to play at Anfield since leaving Liverpool. Speaking about his exit from the club, Henderson said last year: “I think it was the right time for me as a player but also for them as a team and for them as a club, as much as that hurt at the time. I was very emotional. Looking back in that period of time, looking back now, it is easy to see that it was the right decision made by the manager and the club.

“It was the best decision to freshen things up. If you look at Virgil [van Dijk] becoming captain, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] becoming vice-captain, and how they’ve stepped up again this season, I think it has given them another lift. They have been two huge players for the team this season. I think it was the best thing for the club and the team and you can see that in the performances and how they’ve done, as much as that hurts me. It’s football and you move on.”

