Liverpool ‘not keen’ on transfer deal as midfielder update emerges

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the new Premier League season

Liverpool finished 5th in the Premier League table last term and will be looking to improve on that next season. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been busy bolstering their squad in this transfer window.

The Reds face Chelsea away in their first game of the 2023/24 campaign on 13th August. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender update

Liverpool are ‘not keen’ on loaning defender Nat Phillips to Leeds United this summer, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon. The centre-back, who has been on the books at Anfield since 2016, is facing an uncertain future with the Merseyside outfit at the moment.

He played only five times last term and his role is generally just providing back-up to the defensive department. The 26-year-old has had loan spells away at Stuttgart and AFC Bournemouth in the past to get some game time under his belt.

Midfielder latest emerges

Liverpool are not in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch at this stage, according to Sky Deutschland. The Reds have been linked with a swoop for the Bundesliga ace over recent times but it appears he isn’t on their radar at the moment as they pursue other targets.