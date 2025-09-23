How Liverpool could line-up against Southampton in the Carabao Cup third-round tie at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they face Southampton in the third round at Anfield.

The Reds have made a perfect start to their Premier League title defence, with their 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby their fifth victory in as many games. It means Arne Slot’s side have a five-point gap at the summit of the table, while they earned a 3-2 triumph in their Champions League opening fixture against Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Liverpool prepare to face a Southampton side who are still recovering from Premier League relegation. The Saints have picked up only six points so far but will not be underestimated.

Slot has revealed that the Reds will make changes to their starting line-up, with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai all set to be rested.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili

After agreeing to join Liverpool in August 2024, the Georgia international will make a long-awaited debut. Mamardashvili will be hoping the Reds can go deep in the competition to guarantee game-time.

RB - Jeremie Frimpong

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen was excellent against Atletico Madrid last week and will want to display his prowess again.

CB - Joe Gomez

Liverpool’s longest-serving player is poised to make his first start of the campaign. He was superb when coming off the bench against Arsenal last month and will want to show what he’s capable of.

CB - Giovanni Leoni

The 18-year-old summer signing from Parma is primed for his Liverpool bow. Supporters will be excited to see what he’s capable of.

LB - Andy Robertson

Had to be patient since the arrival of Milos Kerkez. However, Robertson remains a highly valuable player and will wear the captain’s armband.

CM - Wataru Endo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remains the consummate professional around the squad despite being a bit-part player.

CM - Trey Nyoni

The 18-year-old midfielder is well regarded and regularly trains with the first team. The Southampton clash will be a good barometer in terms of where he is development-wise.

RW - Federico Chiesa

Despite netting a dramatic 88th-minute winner to earn victory against Bournemouth on the opening day of the campaign, Chiesa has remained down the pecking order. It’s another chance for the Italy international to show what he’s capable of.

AM - Curtis Jones

The homegrown midfielder has been highly impressive coming off the bench this season, most recently against Everton after injury. Jones will be hoping he can thrust his way into Slot’s XI in the Premier League.

LW - Rio Ngumoha

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old has made an electric impact and is classed as a first-team squad member. Ngumoha will be hoping that he can constantly put Southampton on the back foot.

ST - Alexander Isak

It was no surprise that the £125 million British record signing was on the bench against Everton after feeling the impact of his full debut in the Atletico win. A good opportunity for Isak to build sharpness and he’ll be eyeing breaking his goal duck for Liverpool.

Subs

Woodman, Bradley, Williams, Kerkez, Mac Allister, , Wirtz, Pilling, Danns, Gordon.