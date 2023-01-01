Liverpool ‘pushing’ to secure £44m deal for ‘all-action’ Fiorentina midfielder

Liverpool have been linked with a player that starred in a remarkable World Cup Finals run with his country.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ‘pushing’ Liverpool to make a move for Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat.

The all-action midfielder was a key figure as the Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the competition - although a brave defeat against France ended any thoughts of breaking further ground.

His form in Qatar earned praise from FIFA, who hailed his performances alongside the equally impressive Azzedine Ounahi in the heart of the midfielder. A report on the FIFA website read: “When the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 got underway, Sofyan Amrabat would not have been considered a “big name” in world football. In fact, he was arguably not even one of the biggest names in the Morocco squad. Yet that has surely changed now, with fans in Morocco and around Planet Football certain to remember his stunning performances at this tournament – where he has become a mainstay of his country’s record run to the semi-finals.

“Having previously demonstrated his midfield capabilities at a range of clubs across Europe, the all-action performer has integrated well into an Atlas Lions squad made up of a mix of players born in Morocco (such as Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari and Azzedine Ounahi) and overseas, like the France-born Sofiane Boufal and Romain Saiss, or Netherlands-born players such as Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui.﻿”

The 26-year-old is reportedly a target for several major clubs around Europe as he heads into the final 18 months of his current deal with Serie A club Fiorentina, who are said to be preparing a new and improved contract over the coming weeks.

Sofyan Amrabat and Michael Smith in action during a UEFA Europa Conference League match between Heart of Midlothian and Fiorentina at Tynecastle, on October 06, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

However, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport have claimed La Viola will allow the midfielder to depart for around £44m if he rejects their offer and states Jurgen Klopp is pushing hard to persuade the Anfield hierarchy to pursue a deal to secure Amrabat’s services during the January transfer window. The report also reveals Tottenham Hotspur and La Liga trio Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all showing an interest in the former Feyenoord and Verona midfielder.