Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have spent a lot of money this summer, however, they should hijack Real Madrid’s interest in a Premier League baller.

Liverpool have yet to properly click this season with even the previously well-functioning midfield not firing on all cylinders.

Real Madrid target Adam Wharton

The Reds don’t have a metronome, the sort of player that Paris Saint Germain and Man City have. A Rodri or Pedri at Barcelona, someone who is always available to receive the ball and who, when teammates look up, know that they can give him the ball and will get it back if they get themselves into space.

They also dictate the tempo of games and know when to slow it down, or when to be more direct.

In the Premier League, few are better than Adam Wharton who, with a £100m price tag already, is a jewel in Crystal Palace’s starting XI and every bit as important as another Liverpool target, Marc Guehi.

As Arne Slot found to his cost, give Wharton space and time, and he’ll find the players in front of him without even having to look at them. With Real Madrid considering a move for the 21-year old, Liverpool should seriously be considering hijacking the sort of transfer that could knit the defence to a forward line that is talented, but not quite coming together just yet.

Wharton is overhyped according to BBC pundit

Appreciated for his technical ability, Wharton wouldn’t look out of place in any team, not so according to pundit Troy Deeney who, speaking on The Football Exchange, has said he has some way to go before his name can be mentioned in the same breath as a Premier League rival who Liverpool came close to signing.

The ex-Watford man said: “I could be wrong. And I don’t want to sound bad because he’s English and I want him to do well, but I’m not sold yet on Adam Wharton.

“I think Adam Wharton’s a nice player, moves really well. But again, for £100million, like £100million for Caicedo, we know there’s more to go, right? He’s nowhere near his ceiling. I again,

“I’ve been fortunate enough this season to work a lot of games. I watched Barcelona play Pedri against Newcastle. Pedri is the level that is the standard for everybody. I think Caicedo is not too far off that. I think Declan Rice isn’t too far off that. I think Wharton miles off that.”

The only thing that is ‘miles off’ is Deeney’s opinion.