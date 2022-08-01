All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as the Reds prepare to kick off their new Premier League campaign.

Liverpool will now feel they are ready for the start of the new Premier League season.

The Reds saw off likely title rivals Manchester City over the weekend to win the Community Shield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez on the scoresheet.

The win will be a big confidence boost, but a long and difficult Premier League campaign lies ahead, and another fascinating title race awaits.

As Liverpool prepare to kick off the new campaign against newly promoted Fulham, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Phillips interest

Newly promoted Bournemouth appear to be showing fresh interest in Reds defender Nat Phillips.

Phillips spent time on loan with the Cherries last season, and according to Liverpool Echo, Bournemouth are now lining up a fresh move.

Cherries boss Scott Parker has been left frustrated by a lack of incomings, but he could land Phillips, though it is likely to be a loan deal.

Carragher on Firmino

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has weighed in amid talk Roberto Firmino could leave Anfield this summer.

“I don’t think it’s a risk losing him for nothing. I have felt for a couple of years now that Firmino would see this contract out and move on for nothing,” he told Football Daily,

“I think getting £19m or keeping Firmino next season, I would probably keep him. The situation Liverpool find themselves in, they don’t want to be caught short.

“I think Firmino will have a big role. Listen, Nunez might take time to settle and he is playing in the Premier League. And that’s not just about his ability, it’s about coming to a different league.

“So, I think Firmino could be really important this season and I think he might actually start the first few games of the season and I can imagine Nunez coming off the bench.’

“I am not quite sure about the Juventus links. Obviously, we have spent a lot of money on a striker and Juventus play a 4-3-3, if I am not mistaken, so I couldn’t see Firmino playing wide or going there to be an understudy.