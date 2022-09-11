Liverpool ‘reignite’ interest in £31m midfielder ahead of January transfer window

Liverpool will look to add to their midfield in January after a poor start to the season.

Despite snapping up Arthur Melo on loan on transfer deadline day, Liverpool are reportedly set to bolster their midfield once again in January.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Reds are set to reignite their interest in PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare as they look to improve their chances of a title challenge.

Liverpool have suffered a number of injuries in the opening weeks of the season and have seen Thiagoo, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones all sidelined.

They were previously linked with a move for Sangare but opted to sign Arthur instead, however they are still keen on bringing in the Ivorian.

Sangare joined PSV two years ago and has since become one of the Eredivisie’s biggest stars, making 92 appearances as he helped them lift the KNVB Cup and two Johan Cruyff Shields.

The increasing interest in the midfielder led to PSV extending his contract this summer, however it has been reported he has a £31 million buyout clause in his contract leaving the Dutch club still vulnerable to losing Sangare.

With the likes of James Milner, Thiago and Henderson all in their 30s, the 24-year-old could be a great addition to an ageing midfield and one that could prove to be a real bargain.