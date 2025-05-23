Kobbie Mainoo of England turns from Xavi Simons of Netherlands during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England at Football Stadium Dortmund on July 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are aiming to strengthen in attacking areas this summer as key players are linked with departure.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple early transfer targets have come to the fore for Liverpool as Arne Slot hopes to successfully defend the club’s Premier League crown in what could be a competitive season next time around.

With six Premier League sides set to compete in next year’s Champions League, star names from all over the world have been linked with a move to England’s top flight as sides look to get their transfer business done early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None more so than Slot’s Reds, who are already set to bring in Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong to fill a Trent Alexander-Arnold shaped hole at right-back, in addition to advancing talks with AFC Bournemouth about a £45m deal for marauding left-back Milos Kerkez.

Creative attacking areas are the next concern for Slot as he looks to add some extra stardust to his already outstanding squad, while also preparing for the possible exits of Darwin Nunez and Luis Díaz. Florian Wirtz is a primary target in attacking midfield, but another outstanding candidate has emerged - and he could also be a replacement for Díaz.

Fellow Bundesliga star may be set for Premier League exit

RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons has reportedly informed the club of his desire to leave this summer, just five months after making his loan spell permanent from PSG, after the Bundesliga side failed to qualify for the Champions League.

This has alerted clubs across the Premier League and Europe, who have been impressed with the young Dutchman’s rise to prominence despite constant uncertainty over his future during his time at PSG. The 22-year-old has struck 10 goals and provided seven assists amidst his Leipzig side’s underwhelming form this campaign, and the club are willing to sell if their £60m valuation is met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caught Offside reported that Liverpool are preparing a move for Simons, believing that he would be a capable replacement for Díaz while offering room for further improvement under fellow Dutchman Slot. According to TEAMtalk, Simons is enthusiastic about a Premier League move and would be “keen” to speak to Liverpool and other interested parties.

England fans will remember Simons scoring the early opening goal against the Three Lions in the Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands last summer. The starlet would join a strong Dutch contingency at Anfield, alongside captain Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, the soon-to-arrive Frimpong and Slot.

Slot is a ‘fan’ of Simons

This follows earlier reports at the beginning of May that Slot was tipped to make a move for Simons, reportedly a “driving force” behind any deal between Leipzig and Liverpool.

Football scout Mick Brown told Football Insider: “It’s always a positive when the manager knows a player well, and I believe he does here. He’s the real driving force behind the move and that’s important because he knows the way he plays, the positives and negatives to his game and what he would bring to the side. He’ll know where he would fit into his system, and believes he would be an upgrade on what they’ve got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liverpool have got to be careful because they’ve got a very good side who have won the league, and now they have to think ‘how do we get better? It’s easy to say, but very difficult to do, you have to find the right options. If Slot is a fan of Simons and believes he would be the right fit, then I’m sure he’s a player they’ll go for.”