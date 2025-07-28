Liverpool reportedly have the Greece international on their radar in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s need for a new centre-back was laid bare after their first game of the pre-season tour of Asia.

The Reds are already short of an option after opting to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer. While Liverpool banked a fee of up to £35 million for the 22-year-old - a record sale for an academy product - they require a replacement.

Gomez injury blow

Certainly, head coach Arne Slot will hope that Joe Gomez’s injury is not too serious. The Reds’ longest-serving player has returned to Merseyside for treatment after suffering an Achilles problem in the Far East.

As a result, Liverpool have been left with just two recognised options. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate both played 45 minutes in a 4-2 friendly defeat at the hands of AC Milan in Hong Kong. Ryan Gravenberch and Kostas Tsimikas were used as makeshift options either side of the interval.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is on Liverpool’s radar. He is into the final year of his Selhurst Park contract and the Eagles may not want to lose him for free - but will also not want to sell one of their prized assets for a cut price.

Greek international scouted

The Reds will have alternative targets on their wish list. According to reports, Konstantinos Koulierakis is one of them. The Greece international enjoyed a successful 2024-25 season with Wolfsburg, having joined the German side from PAOK last summer. Koulierakis made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and creating three.

Giannis Chorianopoulos, of Greek outlet Sporttime, suggests that Liverpool scouted Koulierakis last season. The 21-year-old, who has been capped 14 times for his country, has four years remaining on his Wolfsburg contract.

Speaking on the potential of signing a centre-back, Slot said after the Milan loss: “I’m looking to my left (at van Dijk) and I don’t think we have a concern at centre-back! In terms of depth? I think Ryan [Gravenberch] showed today, by the way, that he can play in that position. He did it last season as well. Although we all know we favour him as a No.6. Wata [Endo] can play there. Joe Gomez only has a minor injury, he has been good for us last season as well. We have enough options left. But it’s true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Jorrel Hato of Ajax in the summer transfer window. Hato is only aged 19 and has racked up more than 100 appearances for the Dutch giants. However, Chelsea are reportedly in talks with the Netherlands international.

The Reds were keen to sign Dean Huijsen earlier this summer but he instead opted for Real Madrid, who met the Spaniard’s £50 million release clause in his AFC Bournemouth contract.