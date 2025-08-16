Alexander Isak applauds the fans during a warm up for Newcastle | Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as the saga continues to rumble on

Alexander Isak will not play for Newcastle United against Aston Villa in the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Premier League season as he continues to push for a move to Liverpool.

It has been one of the transfer sagas of the summer, with the Sweden international missing all of Newcastle’s pre-season games as he looks to force a move to Anfield.

The Reds first approached the Magpies last month to express their interest in Isak and willingness to do a deal in the region of £120m. The informal approach was met with a firm not for sale stance, with Liverpool then moving to sign Hugo Ekitike after Newcastle had made a club-record bid for the striker.

This week it emerged that Isak has told Newcastle he plans to never play for the club again, whether a transfer to Liverpool goes through or not. The Magpies value him in the region of £150m, with a previous £110m Liverpool bid rejected. The Reds have yet to return with a second offer but that may be about to change.

‘I hear Liverpool are going to come in with another offer for Alexander Isak’

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown - a football transfer expert and former chief scout for Premier League sides Manchester United and Sunderland among others - said: “Newcastle aren’t being held to ransom.

“They don’t want to let Isak go, but if he’s going to keep pushing and refusing to play and all of that, then I expect they’ll be prepared to accept an offer.

“I hear Liverpool are going to come in with another offer, because they still want to bring him in.

“That offer will likely be upwards of £120million, apparently that’s the minimum Newcastle are asking for. They’ve gone to £110million, but haven’t gone any further and everybody knows the situation, but it’s in everybody’s interest to reach an agreement.

“If they do come in with this new offer, I think it’s got a better chance of being accepted.

“From Liverpool’s point of view, I think they’re confident because the player wants the move.

“A higher fee, Newcastle might look at it and say if he’s not going to get on with it and stay there, then they’re better off letting him go.”

Disagreement over transfer valuation could be biggest stumbling block

Liverpool do not appear keen to meet Newcastle’s £150m price tag for Isak while the Magpies seem just as unwilling to come down from that number. The Reds have already spent over £250m this summer and while they have sold several players to offset that - the funds are not unlimited.

The Reds have also completed a deal for Giovanni Leoni from Parma for around £26m and are eyeing a move for Marc Guehi. Newcastle also need to find a replacement for Isak before they let him go - unless his decision to not play for the club again remains firm. However, that feels highly unlikely in a World Cup year.