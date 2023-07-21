All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Liverpool as the Reds prepare for their latest pre-season friendly in Germany.

Liverpool will now ramp up their preparations for the new season as they look to improve significantly on last term’s efforts.

The Reds will be expecting to return to the Premier League title conversation during the coming campaign, and they have already made significant investments in new signings in a bid to make that happen. They are not done yet, though, with Jordan Henderson’s departure likely forcing the Reds back into the market.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Chiesa latest

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer.

As reported by SportsWitness, Italian journalist Marco Guidi has told Calciomercato that the Reds are an option for the Italian winger this summer.

“The player would be more inclined to sign for a classic top club, such as Liverpool or Bayern Munich,” he said. “That could be seen as a big boost for Liverpool amid links with Newcastle United. Although, the Magpies appear to have gone with Harvey Barnes in any case.

Guidi added: “If Newcastle have the economic strength they will try to take Chiesa. The Newcastle option could only be taken into consideration at the end of the transfer market, in the case of few offers on the plate.”

Amrabat update

Reported Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat is not the subject of a bid from Manchester United despite reports.

That’s according to the club’s chief Joe Barone, who has come out to address the current situation surrounding the Morocco World Cup star.

“He [Amrabat] is also very attached to the team and to me too, we speak in English and we talk almost every day,” Fiorentina general manager Barone told Sky Sport Italy (via Metro). “At the moment nothing official has arrived, I told him to come here concentrated because he is a Fiorentina player.

