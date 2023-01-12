Liverpool ‘set sights’ on transfer after ‘missing out’ on World Cup star

All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to add new signings to his squad.

Liverpool’s frustrating season continued with an FA Cup draw with Wolves last time out, a result that has forced a replay amid a busy schedule for the Reds.

The draw followed a Premier League defeat to Brentford, and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face a tricky Brighton side away from home this weekend. In the meantime, Liverpool will be assessing potential transfer targets to add to the signing of Cody Gakpo.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield as the January transfer window nearing the halfway stage.

Merino interest

A new name has emerged as Liverpool assess potential midfield targets.

It’s no secret the Reds want to improve their midfield, looking to add fresh, younger blood to overhaul an ageing department. According to Rudy Galetti, Sofyan Amrabat and Moises Caicedo are being assessed as possible options, but Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino is also being considered.

Merino has been superb in La Liga over the last couple of years, in particular, and while he would likely be a costly option, it is one Liverpool may consider, according to the report.

Amrabat decision

Speaking of Amrabat, it seems Liverpool may miss out on the signing of the Morocco World Cup star.

According to Foot Mercato, despite advances from the Reds, Amrabat has decided he would prefer to go elsewhere this month. The report claims Amrabat has decided he wants to join Atletico Madrid amid interest from the La Liga giants, with Diego Simeone seemingly luring the Moroccan.