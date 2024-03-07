If Liverpool do decide to bring in Richard Hughes as their sporting director, then it could set the wheels in motion for a move for a Premier League manager to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Change will be the name of the game this summer for Liverpool as a new manager, sporting director and backroom staff will arrive at the club as a new era begins. Reports over targets for a new director are currently circling around a few names, but the latest is Bournemouth's Hughes who is set to leave the Cherries at the end of the season.

He has been a big part of Bournemouth's resurgence this season having helped push deals for Andoni Iraola as well as the trio of Dominic Solanke, Lloyd Kelly and Alex Scott all of whom are regulars. Previous deals include signing Tyrone Mings, Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake before moving each of them on for a profit and his name has been mentioned by the Daily Mail as a target for Liverpool.

In terms of his links to a new manager, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Hughes is a big fan of Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, who has been reportedly on the shortlist to take over from Klopp. And Di Marzio believes Hughes could push for the Italian to take over if he came on board after speaking to German publication Wettfreunde. “Liverpool will be getting a Sporting Director which is likely to be Richard Hughes from Bournemouth and he’s a fan of Roberto De Zerbi. A big, big fan. He likes him and wanted De Zerbi at Bournemouth. De Zerbi is on Liverpool’s list.