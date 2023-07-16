Liverpool star ‘agrees three-year deal’ as manager comments on possible Reds reunion

The latest Liverpool transfer news as the countdown continues for the 2023-24 Premier League season

Liverpool are well underway with their pre-season preparations with the squad currently on a training camp in Germany ahead of their Premier League opener against Chelsea next month.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will spend 10 days in Baden-Württemberg and face Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth in two friendly games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One man not with the squad is midfielder Fabinho who is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia with reports a deal is edging closer after claims from the Gulf State earlier in the week a deal had been completed.

Al-Ittihad are said to have tabled an offer for the Brazilian who could be a surprise departure this summer. Below is the latest transfer news involving Liverpool as the 2023-24 campaign edges closer.

Henderson ‘agrees three-year deal’

Jordan Henderson has ‘agreed a three-year deal’ with Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq as talks are ongoing between the clubs over a transfer fee.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the lack of agreement between the clubs is because of Al Ettifaq’s belief they could sign Henderson for free, despite the former Sunderland player having two years remaining on his contract at Anfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike Fabinho, Henderson has travelled to Germany for the club’s pre-season training camp. He appears open to a move away with Steven Gerrard recently appointed manager of the Saudi side but a deal now hinges on the clubs reaching an agreement.

Mane comes under criticism amid transfer links

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane has come in for criticism from Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who claims the winger ‘fell short of expectations’ in his first season with the Bundesliga champions.

The Senegal international joined Bayern from Liverpool last summer but endured a difficult campaign. He has been linked with a move to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia - the new home of departed Reds favourite Roberto Firmino.

Speaking about Mane, Tuchel said: “He fell short of expectations. The competitive situation is extremely high, the starting position is not easy for him. The player knows that too, he knows my opinion and the opinion of the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mané has a contract and wants to stay. And we respect that. But it's only the first day of training and a lot of things can happen in football”.