All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men ramp up pre-season preparations.

Liverpool are now stepping up their preparations for the new season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men now have their first sumer game under their belt after Tuesday’s clash with Manchester United in Thailand.

From here, the Reds will be looking to accelerate preparations for the new campaign, with just weeks to go until the start of the 2022/23 season.

The new signings will help, and while more additions are not expected, we could still see outgoings, and there are already rumours surfacing about next year’s plans.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain interest

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has spoken about his plans to stay at Liverpool over recent weeks, but he is attracting interest, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be one to watch: he has received approaches, but there are no official offers on the Liverpool table yet,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside column.

“As far as Jurgen Klopp is concerned, he doesn’t want many more departures this summer.”

Dembélé offer

Liverpool are said to have submitted an offer to sign current free agent Ousmane Dembélé.

Dembélé left Barcelona at the end of June, and Sport report the Reds were among a number of clubs to submit an offer.

But the report goes on to add that the French winger is now ready to accept Barcelona’s offer, which was the lowest of them all.

Williams clause

Liverpool are said to have placed a clause in their deal to sell Neco Williams.

The Wales international joined newly promoted Nottingham Forest on Monday on a deal worth £17million.

Williams spent the back end of last season on loan with Fulham, and he will now leave permanently to feature more regularly in the Premier League.