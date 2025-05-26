Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has spoken about his future plans.

Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted that he is ready to leave Liverpool this summer.

The goalkeeper made 10 appearances in the Reds’ Premier League title triumph - and 20 outings in all competitions. Kelleher helped Liverpool earn league wins over Manchester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, AFC Bournemouth, Brighton and Southampton along with draws at Arsenal and Newcastle United.

But the Republic of Ireland international is second-choice keeper to Alisson Becker - who is regarded as arguably the best in the world. Alisson has two years remaining on his current Liverpool contract. The Reds have also agreed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for a fee that could reach £29 million.

Kelleher has a desire to play on a regular basis. He’s now aged 26 and proven his quality. The likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and newly-promoted Leeds United have been linked with a potential swoop.

And speaking after Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy following Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield, Kelleher confessed he is still ‘looking at’ a potential exit. Speaking to Optus Sport, Kelleher said: “It's really special. Nice atmosphere today with the whole crowd and I made a few appearances this season so it's nice to win something at the end of the season.

"I've said it before, I feel like I'm a number one and I think I'm good enough to play week in week out. That's what I'm looking to do. This season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games, but it's definitely something I'm looking at."

Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has urged Kelleher to depart Liverpool this summer. The Cork-born stopper has a year remaining on his current contract and will likely not be short of suitors.

Hallgrimsson said: “I just want Caoimhin to go to a club where he will play on a regular level. He has been playing at the highest level, whether it’s the Champions League or the Premier League and done really well. I just want him to be happy and play regularly. Caoimhin has spoken about it himself, but I don’t mind where he goes so long as he is playing on a regular basis because he is too good not to be playing.”

Mamardashvili vow

The impending arrival of Mamardashvili means that Kelleher will likely be granted an exit in the coming weeks. Mamardashvili has revealed that he does not plan to spend the 2025-26 season on loan, having remained at Valencia this season after the two clubs agreed the transfer last summer.

The Georgia international, who caught the eye at Euro 2024, was part of a Los Ches side that battled La Liga relegation for much of the season, but their form improved drastically in the closing stages to finish 12th in the table.

"I'm not considering another loan move,” Mamardashvili said. “I will spend next season at Liverpool. I'll go to Liverpool and give my all, just like I did at Valencia. I'll work hard every single day, training with Alisson will help me."