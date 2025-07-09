Liverpool winger Luis Diaz continues to be linked with an exit as Barcelona and Bayern Munich remain keen.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a transfer saga that appears to be heading in one direction.

The speculation surrounding Luiz Diaz and his future has not been quelled throughout the summer transfer window. Despite Liverpool wanting to keep the winger who scored 13 goals on the road to Premier League glory, Diaz is seemingly not in the same camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Colombia international has not denied that he could depart Anfield on two occasions. Granted, he’s said he’s happy at Liverpool - but he’s never been steadfast that he won’t be going anywhere in the summer transfer window.

And although Liverpool turned down two approaches for Diaz, it still hasn’t stopped Barcelona and Bayern Munich to continue to try to sign him. Barca have returned to Diaz after failing to recruit Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao. The La Liga champions’ ongoing financial problems meant they would have been unable to register Williams - and he subsequently signed a new 10-year deal at his boyhood club Bilbao.

Barca ‘compensation’

Barca have made a winger a priority as they feel that competition and cover is needed for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. They have had a long-standing interest in Diaz, with sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick admitting they were admirers.

Spanish outlet AS Diario reports that Barca are already working on a ‘draft contract’ with Diaz’s agents should Liverpool be willing to sell. However, if the Nou Camp outfit cannot register the 28-year-old by 31 August, then his representatives want a compensation clause. Diaz could not leave for free but would ‘cover the costs of the sporting damage’ he would suffer’ if he could not play until the winter window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Diaz will ‘tell Liverpool’

Meanwhile, it has been suggested by Colombian reporter Pipe Sierra that Diaz is set go give Liverpool an ultimatum. He wants a new contract to remain at Anfield or will ask to leave. The former Porto forward’s current deal expires in 2027.

Sierra said on Sin Boleta’s YouTube channel: “The thing is, Lucho Diaz is going to tell Liverpool’s management: either renew my contract or let me leave, because I have an offer from Bayern and another from Barcelona. He wants to stay if they renew his contract – he wants to improve his terms. But if they don’t renew him, then he wants to be allowed to go.”

Bayern are also keen on Diaz after losing Leroy Sane to Galatasaray. The German powerhouses were also unsuccessful in their pursuit of Williams. Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are another club linked.

Speaking on his future over the weekend, Diaz said via Marca: “We’re there, negotiating. We’ll see what can happen, for us and for the club. We’ll try to do our best and make the best decision.” Then asked specifically about Barca and Al Nassr, he replied: “We’re in the process of negotiations, talking with the club, with Liverpool, with everyone who’s approaching us. But I’m very calm where I am, you know, very happy. Trying to make the best decision, now.”