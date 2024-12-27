Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news from Liverpool as the Reds continue to push for a second Premier League title.

Liverpool star Mo Salah has warned his team-mates they must ‘stay humble’ if they are to secure the Reds’ second Premier League title.

There were shockwaves sent around Anfield on Boxing Day night when Jordan Ayew helped struggling Leicester City take an early lead against Arne Slot’s men. However, Liverpool showed the class and attitude that have become their hallmarks under the former Feyenoord head coach by roaring back to claim all three points and hand yet another boost their title bid.

Cody Gakpo grabbed an equaliser in first-half injury-time as the Netherlands international cut in from the left-hand side before curling a sumptuous effort beyond the despairing dive of visitors goalkeeper Jakub Stolarcyzk. The game was turned on its head four minutes into the second-half when Curtis Jones fired home from close range and Salah ended any doubt over the destination of the points when he continued his stunning form in front of goal by adding a third with eight minutes left on the clock.

In grabbing the final goal of a foggy night on the Kop, Salah took his personal tally for the season to 19 goals in 25 appearances and his impact on Liverpool’s title charge is further enhanced by 15 assists across the same number of games. The Reds are firmly in the driving seat to become Premier League champions in their first season under Slot and will head into the new year sat seven points clear at the top of the table - although that lead could be cut to six if Arsenal claim a home win against Ipswich Town on Friday night.

Despite the odds being firmly in his side’s favour and conceding their title push is ‘very special’, Salah has called for calm and stressed the need for Liverpool to avoid injuries if they are to see off challenges from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal over the second half of the Premier League season.

He told Amazon Prime: “It feels different but the important thing is we need to stay humble. We had a few injuries when we were ahead and we lose it in the end. Hopefully we carry on like that with no injuries and we go on and win it. This one is very special. Hopefully we win the Premier League for this club – it’s something I dream of.”