Ballon d’Or 2024: The Liverpool keeper was involved in the goalkeeper award for the first time.

Liverpool summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvili finished seventh in the Lev Yashin award at last night’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

No Liverpool players featured in the top 29 names, with Manchester City’s Rodri taking home the inaugural award ahead of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. While Mamarsdashvili, signed from Valencia in the summer, ended up recording a seventh-place finish in the goalkeeper award. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez took home the award following Argentina’s Copa America triumph, Spain’s Unai Simon and Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin took third.

Alisson Becker was not included in the award’s top 10 keepers, having not been involved in any team or personal successes in 2024. Neither of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk or Trent Alexander-Arnold were involved in the top 30 players and Mamardashvili was the sole representative from Liverpool.

Currently still on loan in La Liga, the 24-year-old was the Spanish league’s best keeper last season and stunned fans in the summer at the European Championships as he broke records as Georgia progressed from the group stages before being knocked out by the eventual winners in the Round of 16.

Mamardashvili’s breakout year

Last season, he recorded a save percentage of 74% while also preventing 10.2+ goals in La Liga. The Euros saw him earn a ‘Man of the Match’ award against the Czech Republic as he finished a game with 11 saves - the second-most of any group game ever.

He also made 30 saves at the tournament which is the second-most of any keeper in the tournament’s history. With 111 appearances for Valencia and 25 caps for Georgia, he is set to be a big player for both club and country.

His Liverpool future

Following a viral clip which showed him making an excellent double save in added time against Getafe, fans will begin to wonder how he will fit in. Contracted to Liverpool, he has already expressed his desire to be the number one when he arrives but Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher are already a strong pairing.

Kelleher could be the one who exits, as he looks to finally secure first-team football and Alisson’s growing injury issues could see Mamardashvili take his place when he arrives in the summer.