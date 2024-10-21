Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool FC news: Mohamed Salah added another goal and assist to his season tally.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool experiencing another big-game performance from Mohamed Salah once again hammered home the ongoing contract situation.

His goal and assist helped the Reds to overcome a stubborn Chelsea side who gave Arne Slot’s side arguably their toughest test this season. Salah, 31, added to his insatiable record in ‘big games’ further enhancing his legend status as well as historic significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game on Sky Sports’ coverage, Jamie Carragher agreed as he claimed that Salah will want to stay as he is someone who is motivated by the records and the idea of cementing his legacy, and he’s well on his way to doing that.

“He'll have an eye on Thierry Henry (175 goals) and Frank Lampard (177) by the end of this season, I would imagine," Carragher said during Sky Sports' coverage. "I think stats like this are one of the biggest reasons why Mo Salah will sign a new contract at Liverpool. "Of course they'll be talking about money and length of contract, but I think these are the things that really get the juices flowing for Mo Salah. He breaks all the records at Liverpool, but getting as far as he can up those lists, I think that's a big part of his focus as a player."

The records keep totting up for the Egyptian who has become the first player in Premier League history to score a goal and provide an assist in 10 different games vs the Big 6. He’s also the second player to reach 60 goal contributions (goals and assists) against top six sides after Alan Shearer.

Loading....

Furthermore, he is behind only Wayne Rooney when it comes to most games with a goal and assist in league history. He has 34 while the former Manchester United attacker has 35 and he is on track to break records across the season. He also stands as the 10th all time leading scorer in PL history, something which will be a key motivation, as Carragher said, in deciding whether to remain at the club. Level with Jermain Defoe on 162, he only needs another 26 to move ahead of Andy Cole and into fourth-place on the list behind Rooney (208) Harry Kane (213) and Shearer (260).