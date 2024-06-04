Trent Alexander-Arnold of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Euro 2024 England: The Liverpool star starred for Gareth Southgate against Bosnia but what does it mean for his England place?

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a strong showing in England’s first friendly before the 2024 European Championships, but there’s still no guarantee he will feature heavily in Germany.

Following the 3-0 victory, fans, journalists and pundits all praised the Liverpool star’s performance as he played in both midfield and right-back. He netted a fine volley late on at St James Park but manager Southgate claimed he still has a lot to learn about his new-found position.

“I think in midfield he’s still really learning and discovering the role, so positionally it is, at times, going to be different for him,” the England boss told the press.. “But again, you saw moments of the qualities of his passes; the slid passes, the longer passes. Both are really good options for us.”

Jurgen Klopp altered his position at club level but he remained at right-back for the entirety of the season but, at international level, Southgate believes he is a real option further forward with his creativity. Last night showed that he is capable of performing for England as he compiled the most touches (121), most passes (90), most crosses (7), most long passes completed (7) as well as the most chances created (5).

With strong options at right-back that include Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Ezri Konsa - all of whom are trusted to defend better than Alexander-Arnold - his role is shifted to midfield where England aren’t as blessed. However, the emergence of Adam Wharton, Kobbie Mainoo and Eberechi Eze could see him miss out on the final 26-man squad but it will be hard for Southgate to ignore the clear ability and quality that the Liverpool defender brings to the side.