Liverpool star's honest admission raises important transfer question for Arne Slot
Wataru Endo’s latest admission that he would welcome another defensive midfield signing raises a serious point about Liverpool’s squad and potential transfer business.
Over £150m was spent last summer on midfielders and the loss of Fabinho magnified their need for a ‘number six’ addition. Endo was the smart deal as he cost just £16m but many fans expected a younger signing, given the Japan captain is 31 already. The market hasn’t been forthcoming with great options and any viable ones were snapped up by Chelsea.
The club has 19-year-old Stefan Bajcetic who is highly regarded and he will be ready to impress new boss Arne Slot after spending the majority of last season injured with a serious injury. Photos have shown him looking stronger and more muscular which bodes well but, it is clear that for success and to compete right now against Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal, the club would need someone in between Bajcetic and Endo.
For his part, Endo has welcomed speculation over a new defensive midfielder arriving at Anfield, when asked by Abema Sports Time in Japan, he said. “I don’t care about those reports, but I also think it would be better to get a No. 6 midfielder. I think there is a possibility that they are viewing Mac Allister as a No. 6, but at the moment there aren’t many No. 6 players to begin with.
“I had the most opportunities to play, and so did Mac Allister. We also had Thiago Alcantara, but he had a lot of injuries and is set to leave the club at the end of this season. We also have [Stefan Bajcetic], but it’s still unclear as to whether he will be able to contribute immediately.
“Considering my age [at 31], I think it might be OK for me to get the No. 6. But if it ultimately makes the team stronger then I’m all for it, because there will be competition and I just have to win my position again. So I’m not really worried about it, and in fact I think it might be OK if I win!”
As mature as those quotes were, the reality of signing another defensive midfielder is low. They already boast a strong, deep midfield roster as they can play two separate midfield threes and still have an extra one consisting of Bajcetic, Bobby Clark and Louis Koumas (all of which featured last season under Jurgen Klopp).
Any decisions regarding the squad will come after Slot has had some time to analyse every player, be it club stars, promising youth stars and out-of-favour figures - that goes across all positions. Defensive midfield is unlikely to be a position that money is spent on due to the fact they boast a deep midfield already and there is a lack of true targets, but, even if they do, Endo will seemingly relish the competition.
