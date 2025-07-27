Liverpool suffer triple blow as Wataru Endo absence against AC Milan explained

Liverpool were missing several players including Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo for the 4-2 pre-season loss against AC Milan.

Arne Slot has admitted that Liverpool may need to enter the market for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window - but is not panicking.

The Reds decided to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million earlier this summer. As a result, it leaves Liverpool one option short as they prepare to defend the Premier League title.

In addition, Joe Gomez has left the pre-season tour of Asia. He has picked up a minor Achilles injury and flown back to Merseyside for treatment. Liverpool only had two central defenders available for their 4-2 friendly defeat by AC Milan in Hong Kong. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate played 45 minutes each, with Ryan Gravenberch and Kostas Tsimikas deployed as makeshift centre-halves.

Wataru Endo can play in the role but was ill so he was not risked. Asked if Liverpool need to sign a new centre-back, head coach Slot said at his post-match press conference: “In terms of depth? I think Ryan [Gravenberch] showed today, by the way, that he can play in that position. He did it last season as well. Although we all know we favour him as a No.6. Wata can play there. Joe Gomez only has a minor injury, he has been good for us last season as well. We have enough options left. But it’s true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”

Gomez and Endo were not the only noticeable squad absences, with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez omitted. Both have been heavily linked with summer departures. Diaz is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, with the German champions already having one bid rejected and are expected to make a second.

Nunez’s future has been shrouded in doubt after the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million, while Liverpool are keen to sign Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Slot admitted that Diaz was not involved against Milan because of the speculation around his future. However, Nunez - who has scored four goals in pre-season - has picked up a fitness issue. Slot hopes to have Nunez and Endo back for Wednesday’s clash against Japanese outfit Yokohama F. Marinos.

Slot added: “In Lucho’s situation it was, yeah. There’s a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that. He’s training really well with us but we have decided for now not to play him yet. In Darwin’s situation he has trained also really well and played a few good games for us already this season.

“But he was injured so we didn’t take the risk. It was a little bit the same with Wata – he trained with us for the whole week but we didn’t want to a risk with him as well. That’s part of pre-season; the boys need to go towards match fitness and that’s a thin balance, thin line sometimes. In this situation we thought it was smarter for Darwin and Wata to be out today but I assume they will be there with us when we are in Japan playing the next game.”