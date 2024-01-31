Liverpool 'target' free Joel Matip replacement who could be an unearthed gem

Liverpool are reportedly targeting Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo who could emerge as a free transfer which could prove to be a masterstroke.

Adarabioyo, 26, has been developing quietly at Fulham and standing physically tall at six foot five, he blends a tall figure with pace and quality on the ball. In fact, he possesses a similar build to that of Joel Matip, who also joined Liverpool on a free transfer back in 2016. Adarabioyo is out of contract in the summer and could replace the seemingly outgoing Matip.

And, according to the Daily Mail, it could certainly happen. With no standout defensive target for Liverpool, there are monitoring a number of centre-backs. Simon Jones at the Mail has claimed Liverpool were impressed with the defender when he faced them across their most recent Carabao Cup two-legged tie and the club have monitored him for a while now.

Looking at their most recent game, the 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, Adarabioyo produced a brilliant display. He managed five clearances, four tackles, two interceptions and one block as well as not being dribbled past as he faced a front three of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. Across the season so far, he's ranked extremely highly for clearances per game (4.2) dribbled past just 0.4 times per game, won 67% of his aerial duels and won 63% of his total duels, which is just shy of the figures produced by Ibrahim Konate, who is a first-choice option next to Virgil van Dijk.

He's also a menace in the opposition area; due to his height and aerial ability, he ranks in the 92nd and 89th percentiles for shots and touches in the opposition areas for defenders and he was mightily unlucky not to score the winner against Everton as he was denied by a stunning Jordan Pickford save.