Liverpool tried to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo earlier in his career and are said to still hold an interest.

Real Madrid are reportedly set to hold talks with Rodrygo amid Liverpool's reported interest.

The winger has fallen out of favour at the Spanish giants. Having joined Madrid from Santos in 2019, Rodrygo has helped Los Blancos win two Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

However, he was reduced to more of a peripheral role last season as Real finished second to Barcelona and failed to win a major trophy. And despite Carlo Ancelotti succeeding Xabi Alonso in the Santiago Bernabeu hot seat, Rodrygo has remained down the pecking order.

In Real's six Club World Cup matches, the 24-year-old featured in just three and he was an unused substitute in the 4-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Madrid are prepared to allow Rodrygo to leave the club in the summer transfer window, with the decision on the player. Romano posted on X: “Direct meeting for Rodrygo’s future will take place next week as Real Madrid are open to letting him leave. Real will leave the final decision to the Brazilian. Rodrygo won’t join Al Nassr, never a topic or even a negotiation despite reports. Full focus on Europe."

Why could Liverpool potentially sign Rodrygo?

Liverpool reportedly would be keen to sign Rodrygo this summer if Luis Diaz is to depart. Diaz has been heavily linked with a potential Anfield exit this summer, with Barcelona showing interest and Bayern Munich also wanting to recruit the Colombia international. Bayern have lost Leroy Sane to Galatasaray and Jamal Musiala suffered a leg break at the Club World Cup.

Liverpool are steadfast that they will not lose Diaz but there are suggestions they would sell for a price tag of around £70 million, with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr also credited with an interest. The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his Anfield contract.

Former interest

Rodrygo is someone who the Reds have tried to sign previously when Michael Edwards was sporting director. Edwards identified a 16-year-old Rodrygo in 2017 and hoped to sign him. However, Rodyrgo opted to stay at Santos. Speaking to the Guardian, he said: “We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to. I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good. The pathway they promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football.

“It had always been my dream to play in Europe. Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder. I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened: I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it’s true, I almost went to Liverpool.”

Edwards could now be on alert to sign Rodrygo. While Richard Hughes is Liverpool’s sporting director, Edwards is owners Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football and, while his remit is not strictly overseeing recruitment, he will still impart knowledge.