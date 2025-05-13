Real Madrid star Rodrygo is reportedly open to leaving the Spanish giants this summer and Liverpool have been keen in the past.

Liverpool fans would not change too much about their recent recruitment history. Bringing in players can be one of the biggest challenges in football but the Reds have an outstanding hit rate.

Roberto Firmino, Gini Wijnaldum, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson and Fabinho were part of the first cycle that propelled Liverpool back to the summit of European football under Jurgen Klopp.

More recently, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate have been the arrivals that have helped the Reds win a second Premier League title.

There may be some supporters who ponder what would have happened had Rodrygo signed for Liverpool. Like Brazilian compatriots Firmino and Fabinho, he was unheralded when the Reds displayed their interest. In fact, he was only an upcoming teenager compared to the pair, with Firmino and Fabinho plying their trade at the top level with Hoffenheim and AS Monaco respectively.

Rodrygo burst onto the scene at Santos, making his debut aged 16. In the 2018 season, he became a regular, scoring 12 goals in 58 appearances. At the time, Michael Edwards was Liverpool’s sporting director. He had the Midas touch. Almost every deal he brokered proved a hit. According to Rodrygo, the Reds made a move to sign him in 2017 - but the winger opted against joining Liverpool as he wanted to ‘make history’ at Santos.

“We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to,” Rodrygo said via Goal. “I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good. The pathway they promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football.

“It had always been my dream to play in Europe. Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder. I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened. I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it’s true, I almost went to Liverpool.”

Will Rodyrgo leave Real Madrid?

Rodrygo departed his boyhood club to join Real Madrid in 2019 for a reported €45 million. At Los Blancos, he has won three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, the Copa del Rey and Club World Cup. But ahead of the summer, there is speculation around the 24-year-old’s future.

Yet this campaign, he has not been as prominent a player since Kylian Mbappe’s arrival. Rodrygo has still recorded a respectable 13 goals and 10 assists but there are suggestions that Madrid are willing to part ways with him. For last Sunday’s 4-3 loss to Barcelona in El Clásico, Rodrygo was an unused substitute.

Per Marca, the versatile attacker has been considering for several months whether his time at the Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end. It is suggested that Rodrygo will have no shortage of options from major European teams’.

Will Liverpool sign Rodrygo?

Anfield head coach Arne Slot is set to bolster his attacking options in the summer transfer window despite winning the Premier League in his first season. However, a new striker will be the first priority. Darwin Nunez is likely to bring the curtain down on his time at Liverpool, having struggled yet again. Nunez has managed only seven goals in all competitions. Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has been hit by fitness problems once again.

Rodrygo is capable of playing as a number nine but is more adept out wide - and the Reds are not short of options. Mo Salah is the undisputed first choice on the right, having fired 33 goals in all competitions. On the left-hand side, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have shared responsibilities, finding the target a combined 35 times.

Given Liverpool are expected to bring in a new left-back, potentially a new right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and a centre-back then it could mean that the funds are not available even if Rodrygo is unavailable.

But Richard Hughes, who is now Liverpool’s sporting director, spoke about being opportunistic after his arrival last summer. If Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football Edwards feels it’s a chance that the Reds cannot pass up, perhaps he could sanction a pursuit of Rodyrgo. Liverpool were linked last summer, with reports claiming they had an offer of €120 million turned down.