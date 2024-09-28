Liverpool team news: Arne Slot makes 10 changes from West Ham win

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Wolves vs Liverpool: The Reds make changes from their midweek win over West Ham United.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has rung the changes for his side’s Premier League clash with Wolves, making 10 changes.

A strong showing in the cup against West Ham United during the week saw them win 5-1 at Anfield, with strong performances across the board despite a heavily rotated side.

Now the focus returns to the league where they’ve won all but one game so far this season, losing only to Nottingham Forest. They face a struggling Wolves side who have lost four of their five games this season, languishing in the relegation zone after a difficult start.

Liverpool team news:

As mentioned, the first-team starters have been reintroduced into the starting line-up. Out go 10 first team players, with only Diogo Jota keeping his place in the side.

The defence is completely change as Liverpool welcome back Alisson Becker after a two-game absence. A formidable back four of Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahim Konate, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold return.

Slot’s trusted midfield three including Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and the in-form Ryan Gravenberch start once again. And the attack brings back Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah to partner Jota as the lone striker.

Wolves team news

Gary O’Neil makes just two changes from last weekend’s 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park. One of those is forced as centre-back Yerson Mosquera has been ruled out of the season after coming off last weekend.

In comes Hugo Bueno and Toti Gomes in defence - with veteran Craig Dawson ruled out of the game completely. Key figures such as Joao Gomes, Matheus Cunha and former Reds target Andre Trindade all start.