Liverpool told Trent Alexander-Arnold will be playing for Real Madrid next season

Liverpool transfer news: The former defender has made a bold prediction for next season.

The future of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently up in the air as his deal continues to slowly run out.

Alongside Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who are also in the final year of their contracts, the defender is most likely to continue his journey at the club given he has been there for 20 years, graduating all the way from from the academy to the first-team. A local lad and a fan favourite, it seems unimaginable that he won’t be at the club next season.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid are circling the player, hoping to turn his head with the offer of joining a developing super-team destined for league and European glory year in, year out. It may even be the only team he would leave Liverpool for. In January, less than 100 days away, he can agree a pre-contract with another club and Mark Lawrenson, the former five-time first-division champion, believes that will be the outcome.

Lawrenson has told Sports Casting that while Alexander-Arnold is up there with the best Premier League right backs of all time, he believes the full back will leave Anfield at the end of the season and join England teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid.

“I think Trent Alexander-Arnold is most definitely up there with the best Premier League right backs of all time when he’s in full flow,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better right back in terms of delivering the ball to players. He probably isn’t among the best defenders in the world, but it doesn’t really matter because he just sees passes that other players can’t – that ball into Mohamed Salah in the first game of the season against Ipswich was unbelievable.

“However, I don’t think Trent will be at the club at the start of next season – I can see him being attracted to playing at Real Madrid. He has an England teammate in Jude Bellingham there and I can see him playing for them next season. If you really wanted to stay at Liverpool, then would you not have signed your contract by now?

“I think that goes for all three of Liverpool’s players who are out of contract next summer – Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah too. They’re just waiting to see what will happen, but for me, Trent probably wants to go and play somewhere on the continent. I don’t think he’ll turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid.”