An agreement would provide Liverpool with a massive boost as they bid for Premier League and Champions League glory under Arne Slot.

Liverpool could be about to ease their summer contract issues with reports suggesting Virgil van Dijk is ‘likely’ to reach a fresh agreement.

Van Dijk is one of three Liverpool stars currently set to leave Anfield at the end of this season, with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold also in the final months of their respective deals. Speculation around the trio continues to intensify with each passing week and the club’s reluctance to extend the stay of over-30s would suggest an exit or two come summer.

Twenty-six-year-old Alexander-Arnold has long been on Real Madrid’s radar and Liverpool have reportedly been informed of the Spanish outfit’s intention to sign their right-back in the summer, while Salah remains a target for the Saudi Pro League. But there is some much-needed good news regarding Van Dijk, with TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey reporting on the likelihood of a new deal.

The report claims talks between Liverpool and Van Dijk have ‘progressed well’ in recent weeks, with club chiefs keen to resolve their centre-back’s future. And an extension is now only seen as a ‘matter of time’, with the Dutch defender expected to put pen to paper on a new agreement.

Van Dijk will be 34 next summer but remains at the top of his game as the only squad member to play every Premier League minute this season. The centre-back has always been keen to remain on Merseyside but is thought to have put an extension off before assessing how the club move forward under Arne Slot.

And it would be hard not to be impressed, with the Reds currently boasting an eight-point gap at the top of the Premier League while also sitting top of the Champions League with five wins from five. That early-season form looks to have been enough to convince Van Dijk, with the report claiming a new deal is likely.

Focus can then turn to the other two, although both will prove more difficult. Alexander-Arnold is a priority target for Real Madrid, who have ‘respectfully informed’ Anfield chiefs of their intention to sign the defender for free after losing 32-year-old stalwart right-back Dani Carvajal to an ACL injury.

Salah, meanwhile, grabbed the headlines after last week revealing he was ‘more out than in’ at Liverpool and disappointed to have not been offered a new deal - comments former Reds captain Jamie Carragher branded Selfish. But Slot cut a more diplomatic figure ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League win over Real Madrid.

“I don't think it distracts Mo at all,” the Reds boss said. “'Maybe it even brings the best out of him if you look at his performances until now. I think these kinds of things… the media and all the fans talk about it, which is completely normal – but if you had been at the AXA [training ground] today I don't think any player talked about it, at least not while I was there.

“I don't think there is any distraction for him, for the players and definitely not for me because I worked yesterday on preparing the team in the best possible way and there was not one time in my mind that I was thinking about sitting here and talking about Mo. I talk to Mo about what I expect from him, like I do with all the other players, and he is in a good place at the moment. I'm not distracted by his comments and I don't feel his team-mates are.”