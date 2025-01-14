Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 13, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A Liverpool player is being eyed for a shock move during the January transfer window

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League this week after back-to-back games in domestic cup competitions. The Reds controversially lost 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final last week before beating Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

They now face two challenging away fixtures in their bid for the Premier League title as they make the trip to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night before heading to Brentford on Saturday afternoon. As Slot focuses on the upcoming task with Forest, Liverpool continue to be linked with new arrivals while there are reports of possible departures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Darwin Nunez has emerged as a surprise target for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, according to reports in Spain from Fichajes. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo have been used the most by Arne Slot in the forward positions this season with all three men playing more minutes than Nunez, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa. Jota and Chiesa have both struggled with injury, with their minutes more restricted due to their fitness struggles.

Nunez struggles

After a somewhat tough first season in the Premier League, Nunez enjoyed improved form last term. He scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances as Liverpool finished third to regain a place in the Championship League. Despite scoring 11 goals last term, Nunez missed 27 big chances in the Premier League. Erling Haaland was the only player to miss more with 34 but he scored 27 as Manchester City won the league.

This campaign Nunez has scored just two Premier League goals in 15 fixtures, while providing two assists. Across all competitions he has averaged a goal every 344 minutes. Diaz has scored every 135 minutes on average while Salah nets every 110 minutes. The number is 130 minutes for Gakpo, 133 minutes for Jota and 168 minutes for Chiesa - who has only scored one goal.

“We’re saying the same things now that we’re saying two or three years ago,” Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler said during the 4-0 win over Accrington in the FA Cup. “‘He’s raw, he’s this, he’s that’, and we can’t keep saying that. So for me, the more I see him, the more I think he’s not a Liverpool player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Huge offer’ rejected

Fichajes claim Liverpool will only consider offers of around £85m for Nunez as they look to make a profit on the striker. The Reds signed the Uruguayan for an initial £64m with the deal worth up to £85m with relevant add-ons but not all of those have been met. Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has been described as the “driving force” behind the deal, having worked with Nunez at Benfica and that a deal cannot be ruled out.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have already rejected a mammoth £70m offer from Al-Hilal for Nunez. It has emerged that Liverpool have opened discussions with 1. FC Nuremberg about a summer transfer for in-demand striker Stefanos Tzimas. The player is on loan from PAOK Saloniki but Nuremburg have the option to buy the player for £15m. The German side are prepared to complete a permanent deal before selling the player on this summer. Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked. The move raises questions over Nunez’s long-term future at Liverpool.