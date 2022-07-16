Liverpool have been linked with a move for Belgium international Amadou Onana this summer, and the midfielder has already spoken about a possible move.

The Reds are being linked with a move for Lille star Amadou Onana, with The Athletic claiming Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the young Belgian.

According to the report, Arsenal, West Ham United and Newcastle United are also interested in the 20-year-old.

Onana caught attention this summer after impressive performances in Ligue 1 last season.

His fine displays also saw him win his first Belgium cap this summer, despite being just 20 years of age and challenging many top players for a spot.

Amid intense speculation over his future and with plenty of talk of a move to the Premier League, Onana was asked about his plans for next season during international duty.

“I focus on my job here and don’t think about a transfer,” he told Sporza at the time.

“I forced my selection at Lille and I really like playing there. I’m not thinking about the Premier League yet.”

Despite links of a move for Onana, Klopp has resisted talk of further incomings at midfield this summer after snapping up Fabio Carvalho earlier this month.

“If nobody wants to leave – and no player came to me with that request yet and I don’t expect it really, to be honest – there is no need for a new midfielder,” said the Reds boss.

“We cannot just add on midfielders. We respect the contracts with our boys as well, that means as long as we signed them they get all our support – in training, between the sessions, during the games and between the games.