Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott of Liverpool warm up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are still looking to add a body or two, but who could be the next players to leave Anfield in the coming days?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have the luxury of being able to enjoy the last few days of the transfer window having done the bulk of their business earlier on.

Arne Slot will want any departures replaced and there is still a concern at centre-half and a lack of real depth at centre-forward with only Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa capable of playing through the middle. The goals being conceded will also be a concern for the Reds’ boss with a move for Marc Guehi still very much on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three players who could leave Liverpool before the end of the transfer window

Due to the signings being made so far though, there are players in the Liverpool squad that are looking to move on to play more regularly and these are the three players who could be next to leave the club as speculation surrounds their respective futures at Anfield.

After the arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, Kostas Tsimikas was always going to be a player who probably wanted to review his position at the club. Already behind a club legend in Andy Robertson, being demoted to third in the pecking order wouldn’t have been on the Greek international’s plans this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, his next destination could be Serie A, and he might even still have a future of some sort at Liverpool if the Italian football journalist’s report is accurate: “Liverpool have informed AS Roma tonight about Kostas Tsimikas now available on straight loan. Roma are considering whether to proceed and get deal done as they wanted a buy option clause. Tsimikas, pushing a lot as he wants Roma.”

Two Jurgen Klopp favourites to depart?

Like Tsikikas, Harvey Elliott has seen a player jump the queue ahead of him for minutes and to make matters worse, it is club record signing Florian Wirtz who has knocked him down a peg. The only surprise, is that there hasn’t been more interest in Elliott after picking up the player of the tournament award in England’s Under-21 European Championships win. One club could be about to bid though with former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown claiming via Football Insider that Crystal Palace could be in for the attacking midfielder:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be very difficult for Palace to replace (Eberechi) Eze,” Brown claimed. “He was such a key figure in the squad and in the way they played. But it’s something they’ve already started working on, and there are a few players they’re looking at who could potentially come in and replace him. Harvey Elliott is one who I hear they could be ready to make a move for.

“He would be a good player for a number of clubs, and there are a few in the Premier League who are still keeping an eye on his situation. I think he would fit in well with the way Palace play, in that position where he’s not quite a winger and not quite a number ten, he can drift around. I’m surprised he hasn’t found a destination yet, Elliott, because there’s been no shortage of interest.”

The other player who is likely to leave is Ibrahima Konate, but on one condition. If Liverpool sign Guehi, the France international won’t want to gamble on his place at the World Cup, just to see out his contract at Anfield. Real Madrid are reported to be keen and a deal this summer hasn’t been ruled out. The player might be more proactive in trying to get a move if Liverpool already have his replacement in the door.