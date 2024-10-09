Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s start to the Premier League campaign has been met with substantial praise after winning seven of their first eight games and there have been plenty of standout performances.

That has resulted in three Liverpool players featuring in WhoScored’s ‘Team of the Season’ so far. Arne Slot has kept a consistent starting line-up, making few changes which has helped his team to build a rhythm and chemistry that has given their stars a solid foundation to shine.

Due to their rating system, it is often the attacking midfielders that are ranked higher which is why no defensive midfielders have made the cut. With the international break here, we’ve decided to look at which of Liverpool’s three have made the cut.

GK: David Raya - 7.32

The Arsenal shot-stopper has been a big part of Mikel Arteta’s side and their rise to becoming title challengers. Alisson Becker was not far behind with 7.04.

RB - Pedro Porro - 7.16

Having enjoyed a brilliant campaign last season, the Spaniard has been impressive once again, with his all-round game perfectly suiting Tottenham’s high-intensity style. Trent Alexander-Arnold was just short with a score of 7.14.

CB - Virgil Van Dijk - 7.35

The first of the Liverpool trio, Van Dijk has been imperious, looking back to his best as they’ve kept five clean sheets and his form, if it continues, should take them far.

CB - Ibrahima Konate - 7.19

Alongside Van Dijk, the pair have been the best duo in the league and have recorded the lowest expected goals against. He did make an error against Wolves but they went onto win and he also netted during that game, so we can forgive that error of judgement.

LB - Antonee Robinson - 7.19

Robinson has been linked with Liverpool across the past six to nine months due to his impressive performances at left-back. He recorded the most interceptions last season and is in fine form again.

CM - Cole Palmer - 7.96

Chelsea’s ice-cold star player has been in sensational form once again. As mentioned, the attacking midfielders rank far higher than the defensive midfielders which is why they feature.

CM - James Maddison - 7.58

There is also a big drop-off to Maddison at 7.58 - for example, Gravenberch features at 7.23 and most people would admit he has been one of the best midfielders in the league but Maddison has been a consistent figure for Spurs.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 8.25

With Mohamed Salah sat on a score of 7.66, it is Arsenal’s creative outlet Saka that has outshone him due to his all-round game and seven assists. He created seven chances against Leicester City and seven key passes in the recent win over Southampton.

LW - Luis Diaz - 7.55

The Colombian has been brilliant with his trickery and direct play. His high rating has come from his higher conversion rate which was missing last season - he’s already keeping a very good Cody Gakpo out of the side as well.

ST - Kai Havertz - 7.49

Combining goals with an all-round work-rate, Havertz has been very effective for Arsenal. There are certainly better forwards in the league, but he has ticked a lot of boxes which has given him a high figure.

Having netted back-to-back hat-tricks, the Norwegian has been in great form netting 10 goals in seven games, but has gone goalless in their last two.