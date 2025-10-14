Tylel Tati is attracting interest from English heavyweights Liverpool | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in landing one of French football’s top young talents

Premier League holders Liverpool are believed to be weighing up a potential swoop for highly-rated French wonderkid Tylel Tati.

Born in 2008 and aged only 17, Tati has started six of Nantes seven games in the top-flight of French football this season and has already drawn crowds of scouts from a number of the world’s top clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Barcelona among others, according to Caught Offside.

Liverpool have made no secret of their desire to sign a centre back in recent months. They had an offer in the region of £35m accepted for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi on deadline day but saw the transfer collapse at the eleventh hour.

It left Liverpool already quite short on centre back options after only signing Giovanni Leoni from Italian side Parma. However, the youngster’s recent ACL injury now means that Joe Gomez, who also has a poor injury record, is the only cover to club captain Virgil van Dijk and out-of-form defender Ibrahima Konate.

Tylel Tati earns rave reviews from French media

Tylel Tati, who has represented France at Under-16 and Under-17 level in the last 12 months, only made his debut for the Nantes's reserve team in the final few months of last season, but now finds himself in a position where he’s viewed as an undisputed starter at first team level when fit.

On matchday one of this season, he made his professional debut as a starter in the against champions Paris Saint-Germain, and played the full 90 minutes in an eventual 1–0 defeat. Luis Castro, his manager, said the youngster had a really good game against the European champions and praised his calmness and composure while French media Ouest-France described his debut as "successful" and "promising for the future".

Composure and calmness are two characteristics that define Van Dijk’s performances for Liverpool.

Tati has been selected every time he’s been available this season - missing just one match due to abductor pain against Brest.

The teenager is currently regarded as the club’s most exciting young talent and has ambitions of following in the footsteps of modern day greats from the club’s academy such as Marcel Desailly, Didier Deschamps, Mickaël Landreau, Claude Makélélé, Christian Karembeu and Jérémy Toulalan among others.

Liverpool need to start thinking about Virgil van Dijk succession plan

Tylel Tati is just six games into his professional career. Therefore, any talk of him replacing Virgil van Dijk would be slightly premature. However, what is glaringly obvious at this moment in time is that Liverpool haven’t yet put a succession plan in place for when their imperious Dutchman retires.

As it stands, Ibrahima Konate is expected to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, unless something develops in that area in the near future. Joe Gomez is still on the books but was reportedly close to leaving in the summer, and isn’t thought to be a central figure in Arne Slot’s future plans.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Leoni, who was supposed to be getting experience as a peripheral figure this year, now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines, and is probably going to have to wait until the final weeks of this season or early months of next year to get first team football.

Tati has potential and bags of promise at this stage, which could make him a suitable candidate to join the club, and learn the ropes while Van Dijk is still there to lead him and harness his potential. Liverpool need their next Van Dijk and Tati has already shown glimpses of being a contender to fill the void the Dutchman will leave when he calls time on his Anfield career.