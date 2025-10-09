Four top centre backs Liverpool could look to target this January | Getty Images/ Canva

Liverpool have the weakest defensive record in the top six and are expected to push for new signings in January

Despite spending a record-breaking amount of money, Liverpool are still rueing their decision not to sign a centre back this summer - after an inconsistent start to the new campaign.

The Reds are second heading into the October international break, and while their record of five wins and two defeats from seven matches is hardly a crisis, the fact the team have conceded more than any other side in the top six is a slight cause for concern as is their inability to control a game of football in quite the same manner as last season.

“I don’t think the points they have on the board they deserve for their performances in some ways,” said former defender Jamie Carragher on The Overlap.

He’s been a vocal critic of Liverpool’s supposed gung-ho approach this season and has ripped into Ibrahima Konate in particular at times this season, describing his performance against Newcastle earlier in the campaign as ‘all over the place.’

Konate already faces an uncertain future at Liverpool heading into the final few months of his contract as talks surrounding a free transfer to Real Madrid continue to linger in the background. Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk as the undisputed first choice defensive starter at the moment but only really have Joe Gomez as backup at this moment in time due to Giovanni Leoni’s season-ending ACL injury, which is expected to keep him out until around next September, barring a dramatic recovery.

Many are beginning to rue the club’s decision not to sign a centre back, particularly after seeing the hierarchy wait until deadline day to strike a £35m deal for Marc Guehi only to see the deal collapse at the eleventh hour due to a U-turn from Crystal Palace.

A number of experts, including Steve Nicol, still feel Liverpool should move for Guehi in January. However, there is also thought to be growing interest both from abroad and from other clubs in England which could complicate proceedings. With that in mind, we take a look at four alternatives Liverpool could target in January.

Maxence Lacroix

Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix. He formed a key part of Oliver Glasner’s FA Cup winning team last season and thrived in an excellent partnership with Marc Guehi.

The 25-year-old was impressive in Palace’s win over Liverpool and helped the Eagles to go on a record-breaking 19-game unbeaten streak before their recent loss to Everton.

The French defender is proven in the Premier League after also impressing in the Bundesliga, reads the game well, is quick and outperformed Guehi in a number of key metrics last term - picking up less bookings, making more interceptions and winning a higher percentage of his headers. He’s under contract until 2029, however, and could be hard to attain particularly in January with Palace’s Conference League campaign in full swing.

Giorgio Scalvini

Linked with Newcastle United last summer before their decision to sign Malick Thiaw, Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in Italian football.

Scalvini is proven in Serie A, having played more than 90 matches already at that level for one of the division’s top clubs. He’s also been capped eight times for Italy and has formed a key part of an Atalanta team which has won the Europa League in 2024 while reaching a Coppa Italia final.

The 21-year-old has all the qualities to go right to the very top but has only recently returned from a long-term ACL injury which could make him a risk at a price of £50m.

Murillo

Nottingham Forest’s decision to swap Nuno Espirito Santo for Ange Postecoglou has so far not gone to plan, which could open the door for Liverpool to test the waters with a move for Murillo.

The Brazilian was part of one the meanest defences in the division last year and helped Forest qualify for Europe for the first time in the 21st century. He’s long been admired by Liverpool and could bring great pace and physicality to the backline if signed.

Ousmane Diomande

Ousmane Diomande is a two-time Portuguese title winner that has also won the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast. He’s just 21-years-old and has already gained plenty of experience in the capital whilst featuring heavily in the Champions League.

He was a real favourite under Ruben Amorim due to his ability to carry the ball out of defence and help his team, and has been the subject of interest from Crystal Palace, Manchester United and a number of other big clubs, including Liverpool, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.