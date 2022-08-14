Liverpool want to keep ‘hold’ of defender with midfielder linked with Anfield switch

The latest Liverpool news and rumours on Sunday.

Liverpool drew 2-2 on the opening day of the Premier League season away at Fulham last weekend.

The Reds are back in action tomorrow night at home to Crystal Palace as they look to get their first win.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club today....

Defender to stay?

Liverpool reportedly want to retain defender Sepp van den Berg until later on in the transfer window.

The youngster, who has spent recent times on loan at Preston North End, is now wanted by Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Sheffield United and Watford.

However, the Daily Mail report Jurgen Klopp wants to keep ‘hold’ of him for now.

Midfielder linked

The Reds have been linked with a swoop for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic.

He has scored 13 goals in 73 games over the past couple of years and is still only 19-years-old.

Austrian news outlet Salzburger Nachrichten claim Liverpool have been keeping an ‘eye’ on his progress.

Look ahead to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace lost their opening game 2-0 at home to Arsenal so will be eager to bounce back.

Klopp will want his side to get three points in front of their own fans at Anfield though.

James Milner, who came off the bench against Fulham last time out, has previewed the clash against the Eagles and has said, as per the club’s official website: