Liverpool have been warned over contract history repeating itself

Liverpool have been warned that history could repeat itself with this player contract saga

Liverpool have been issued a warning ahead of the new year as their player contract dilemmas continue to drag on.

The Reds are at risk of history repeating itself, following their late agreements with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk earlier this year. Both Liverpool veterans were less than three months away from their Anfield terms expiring when they finally penned new deals back in April.

The contract saga had fans biting their nails and pundits questioning why the club had left it so long to tie down two of their most important players. In that process, Trent Alexander-Arnold went on to leave the club, having set his heart on joining Real Madrid.

Now, Liverpool could be faced with a similar scenario as two other senior figures risk leaving the club for free or a minimal price.

Liverpool sent warning over Andy Robertson contract situation

Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson are both out of contract next summer. Liverpool have been trying to tie Konate down with a new deal but the centre-back has reportedly rejected the Reds’ recent offers.

Robertson, who is now the second choice left-back to Milos Kerkez, has been linked with Atletico Madrid. Reporter Pete O’Rourke has warned that if Liverpool leave things too late, the Scotland captain is at risk of having his head turned.

“I’m sure there will be talks held between Robertson and Liverpool to see if they can try and sort out a new contract, but the longer it drags on, there’s no new deal agreed,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“It obviously opens up to the possibility that he could potentially sign a pre-contract in January or leave on a free transfer next summer, a bit like his close mate Trent Alexander-Arnold did when he got the opportunity to move to Real Madrid.”

Atletico Madrid are interested in Andy Robertson

Robertson was linked with Atletico Madrid over the summer following the arrival of Kerkez at Anfield. While the former Bournemouth man is still gelling with his new side, he remains Arne Slot’s first choice at left-back, demoting Robertson to a second string role.

According to Fichajes, Atleti remain interested in signing the 31-year-old and are drawn by the potential of a free move in the summer. Robertson was tempted by the Spanish side ‘at some point’ during the initial interest but he stayed at Anfield.

However if he enters the January window without a new deal, he will be free to pick up conversations with Atletico Madrid over a potential pre-contract agreement for the summer.

“So look, if Andy Robertson doesn’t sign a new contract Liverpool, there won’t be any shortage of offers for him,” O’Rourke continued. “Scotland captain, Liverpool vice-captain, played at the highest level now for a number of years.

“But, I’m sure Liverpool will be looking to sit down and have talks with him and hoping that they’re going to agree some type of new contract with him.”

