A number of Liverpool players are attracting attention from other clubs this summer.

Following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, several Liverpool players have been attracting interest from rival clubs. Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all now into the final 12 months of their contracts, but other Anfield stars are also being monitored.

Alisson is currently attracting attention and is one of the latest names to be targeted by Saudi Arabia. There is now a long list of Liverpool players who have been on the radar of Pro League clubs since last summer. It started with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino but plenty of others have also been targeted since, and now Alisson is on the wish list.

The Brazilian has been attracting attention for several weeks now and according to Football Insider, Liverpool are braced for a Saudi Arabia club to offer a ‘jaw-dropping package’ for Alisson. The interest is ‘growing’ and talks of a potential offer are ‘intensifying behind the scenes at Anfield’.

The 31-year-old has been the undisputed number one goalkeeper at Liverpool but with two years left on his current contract, clubs are monitoring the situation. Adrián has already left the club following the expiration of his contract and Caoimhin Kelleher has also been linked with a move, as he pursues the chance to become a team’s first choice.

With both back-ups likely to leave the club this summer, Liverpool are on the market for a new goalkeeper to serve as Alisson’s deputy. However, amid this search, it seems they also need to address the looming approach of another Saudi Arabia offer.

The report says that the Reds have ‘no intention’ of cashing in on the Brazilian but they are ‘wary’ that he could be intrigued by other opportunities away from Merseyside. Losing Alisson would be a huge blow to Arne Slot’s side, and will make their mission to sign a new goalkeeper even trickier.

Liverpool signed the 31-year-old back in 2018 for a former record £66.8 million. He arrived at the club shortly after Virgil van Dijk, and the two have been praised heavily over the years for transforming the club’s quality at the back. Jurgen Klopp has praised Alisson plenty of times since his arrival six years ago, even hailing him as ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’ and an even better person last December.

Alisson isn’t the only Premier League goalkeeper being hawked by Saudi Arabia either. A number of clubs are currently in pursuit of his compatriot Ederson, who is looking increasingly likely to make the switch ahead of the new season.

Recent reports have claimed that City are demanding at £42 million for the sale of their number one, following Al Nassr’s initial bid of £25 million. Al Nassr is currently home to Cristiano Ronaldo, Aymeric Laporte, and former Liverpool icon Sadio Mané.