The latest Liverpool transfer news as Jurgen Klopp and his staff cast their eye to the summer transfer window after missing out on a UEFA Champions League place.

The 2022/23 domestic football season in England comes to an end today with the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium as Carabao Cup holders Manchester United face Premier League champions Manchester City.

Over at Anfield, attentions have already turned to the summer transfer window and it looks like Jurgen Klopp is going to get some big business done early on. Brighton midfielder Alexi Mac Allister looks like he will be the first arrival on Merseyside with the latest reports confirming a deal looks to be very close.

Elsewhere, new reports claim that the Reds are going to make an approach for a Southampton midfielder who had apparently been of interest to Chelsea. The impressive youngster could join FIFA World Cup winner Mac Allister as the club look to improve on their overall league position next season. Here are the latest Liverpool FC transfer news stories on Saturday, June 3:

Liverpool and Mac Allister reach ‘full agreement’

Per a report from Football Insider, Liverpool have agreed to meet Alexis Mac Allister’s Brighton & Hove Albion release clause and will pay a fee of between £55 million and 60million for his services. It is also claimed that personal terms have been settled on a contract worth in excess of £150,000-a-week.

That wage will apparently treble his current salary with the Seagulls and will be finalised soon. It is also reported that Mac Allister’s arrival will be the first of what is described as a ‘radical overhaul’ of the club’s midfield options, leading to the next piece of news...

Liverpool ‘contact’ Southampton over ‘top class midfielder’

Sticking with Football Insider who have reported that Liverpool have contacted Southampton to register their interest in signing Romeo Lavia. It is claimed that the Reds have turned their attention to the 19-year-old as they look to recruit ‘a top class defensive midfielder’ this summer.

