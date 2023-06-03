Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why

Liverpool ‘contact’ Southampton over ‘top class midfielder’ as ‘full agreement reached’ with Mac Allister

The latest Liverpool transfer news as Jurgen Klopp and his staff cast their eye to the summer transfer window after missing out on a UEFA Champions League place.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

The 2022/23 domestic football season in England comes to an end today with the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium as Carabao Cup holders Manchester United face Premier League champions Manchester City.

Over at Anfield, attentions have already turned to the summer transfer window and it looks like Jurgen Klopp is going to get some big business done early on. Brighton midfielder Alexi Mac Allister looks like he will be the first arrival on Merseyside with the latest reports confirming a deal looks to be very close.

Elsewhere, new reports claim that the Reds are going to make an approach for a Southampton midfielder who had apparently been of interest to Chelsea. The impressive youngster could join FIFA World Cup winner Mac Allister as the club look to improve on their overall league position next season. Here are the latest Liverpool FC transfer news stories on Saturday, June 3:

Most Popular

Liverpool and Mac Allister reach ‘full agreement’

Per a report from Football Insider, Liverpool have agreed to meet Alexis Mac Allister’s Brighton & Hove Albion release clause and will pay a fee of between £55 million and 60million for his services. It is also claimed that personal terms have been settled on a contract worth in excess of £150,000-a-week.

That wage will apparently treble his current salary with the Seagulls and will be finalised soon. It is also reported that Mac Allister’s arrival will be the first of what is described as a ‘radical overhaul’ of the club’s midfield options, leading to the next piece of news...

Liverpool ‘contact’ Southampton over ‘top class midfielder’

Sticking with Football Insider who have reported that Liverpool have contacted Southampton to register their interest in signing Romeo Lavia. It is claimed that the Reds have turned their attention to the 19-year-old as they look to recruit ‘a top class defensive midfielder’ this summer.

Chelsea are said to have had strong interest in Lavia while Arsenal are claimed to have been keeping tabs on his situation. They will have to get a deal done this summer as Manchester City reportedly have a buy back clause in his Southampton contract which becomes active in 2024.

Related topics:SouthamptonJurgen Klopp