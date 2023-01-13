All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds prepare for a Premier League clash with Brighton.

Liverpool are now preparing for a Premier League clash with Brighton as their struggle for consistency goes on.

The Reds are struggling to break into the top four amid a disappointing start to the season. Jurgen Klopp’s men lost to Brentford in their last Premier League outing, and it didn’t get much better in the FA Cup, drawing with Wolves. Liverpool are now seven points off the top four, and they need to find consistency sooner rather than later if they want to avoid giving themselves too much ground to make up.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Bellingham update

German journalist Christian Falk has issued an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

“The next step should be the Premier League because he can always go to Real Madrid in five or six years, he’s got a lot of time,” Falk wrote for Caught Offside.

“Jurgen Klopp remains the hope of Liverpool, he’s been convincing in terms of his plans for the player but Dortmund, of course, want a lot of money. If they don’t bring the money to the table then Real Madrid will be in the driver’s seat. Bellingham would like to play for Liverpool. His father, who is the main character in this potential deal, is also convinced of that but Dortmund has to get the money for this deal.

“The first target is Bellingham. If he won’t come to Liverpool, they need a player like Kouadio ‘Manu’ Kone. At the moment, other clubs are closer to him; Leipzig are trying to get him. Leipzig have a new sporting director in Max Eberl, who previously worked for Gladbach, and he was the manager who brought Kone from France.”

Ndicka links

Liverpool are said to be in the race to sign potential free agent Evan Ndicka, who is out of contract with Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of this season.

“This is a player that is hotly being pursued and will be tremendous value in the summer, assuming that no new contract is agreed with Eintracht Frankfurt,” Ben Jacobs told Football Terrace . “There’s a mad, mad chase on all across Europe for the 23-year-old. Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea potentially. Liverpool have kept an eye on him and a whole variety of others all across Europe. PSG is another option. Top player, excellent value, 6 foot 4, modern defender, great season so far for Eintracht Frankfurt, can chip in with goals as well.

