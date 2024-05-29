The latest transfer values have been released for Europe’s top five clubs, but who stands out for Liverpool?

Liverpool boast a squad with great quality and several world-class players, but who is the highest valued player?

With the summer window set to open on June 14 for Liverpool, it is likely we will see movement as they look to strengthen their squad after a few departures and the arrival of Arne Slot. There’s also talk of key players and their uncertain futures; the trio of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all have their contracts up in 2025.

Other clubs may believe they can poach one of Liverpool’s prized figures away from Anfield if it continues but they would likely have to pay big money in order to do so. After all, former target Jude Bellingham, who has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign at Real Madrid is currently valued as the highest in the world at €280.4m - that’s according to the CIES Football Observatory who have released their findings of the highest valued players in football.

Their figures for a player are taken from a combination of factors including: age, length of contract, minutes, the proportion of the latter as a starter, the sporting level of matches played, results, the economic strength of the player's club and league, that of potential buyers and the level of inflation. But no Liverpool player sits within the top 20.

In fact, the highest valued player isn’t Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson or even Alexander-Arnold - it’s Dominik Szoboszlai who enters the standings as the 22nd highest valued player at €108m. Interestingly, Darwin Nunez is ranked just below at €107.9m. The Hungarian was signed for £60m last summer and went on to be a key figure for Jurgen Klopp after arriving from RB Leipzig.

Only 22, he has a wealth of experience already and is captain of his country and has won trophies in Austria, Germany and England and is tipped for a big future. Nunez cost more with his total fees potentially rising to £85m and the 24-year-old managed 31 goal contributions in his second season on Merseyside to maintain his high value.

