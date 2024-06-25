Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer rumours: The Liverpool duo could be recruited by their former coach.

Former assistant Pep Lijnders has reportedly got his eyes on a young Liverpool talent.

Arne Slot will certainly want to review his whole squad before greenlighting any moves, especially when it comes to his younger players. There is a strong crop of youngsters who were given opportunities under Jurgen Klopp last season as injuries derailed his first-team and those mostly all impressed.

Yet, Slot may not place the same in trust in all of them and the club may not want to lose them at this stage of their careers. Therefore, loan moves for a few players seem like the smartest decision right now and Bobby Clark is one player who could benefit. According to the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, Clark is being eyed for a loan move to RB Salzburg to link up with Lijnders.

Clark, 19, featured 12 times for the first-team last season, managing two assists and his first Liverpool goal in the Europa League. He has made 14 appearances in total and has been with every junior age group with England from U15 to U20. Plus, there is likely to be no room for him next season as the Reds boast at least seven midfielders who are ahead of him in the senior squad.

It’s a perfect move all round; he gets to develop and Liverpool get to wait and see how he advances - and he would certainly earn a great experience in the Austrian division where he would be in a side tipped to be champions. However, another piece of news shows how his Liverpool career is likely to end.

Tyler Morton, who spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship, is being eyed for a permanent move to one of RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Southampton, Bournemouth and Ipswich. The Mail lists his valuation around £20m. As reported yesterday, his figures rank him as the third best player in the world’s top 28 leagues for ball retention under pressure and his ability to beat the press is clearly at a very high level.

But, again, breaking into the Liverpool midfield is a ridiculously difficult task. The 21-year-old is clearly ready for a step up but languishing in the first-team squad would only see him earn a handful of games across the season and it makes sense that he would seek an exit to further his career.