Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both keen to sign Liverpool forward Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window.

It is becoming somewhat of a protracted transfer saga.

Despite Liverpool making it clear that they do not want to sell Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window, it is not ceasing the interest from two European juggernauts.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are both keen to sign the Colombia international. Bayern are desperate for attacking additions after losing Leroy Sane to Galatasaray, while Jamal Musiala is set to be sidelined until next year after breaking his leg. Barca, meanwhile, want to add depth to their squad despite already having teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as options. They have already missed out on Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

Reports suggest that Diaz is open to leaving the Premier League champions - and moving to either the conquerors of Germany or Spain. The Saudi Pro League is another destination that'd relish the opportunity to sign him.

It's understandable why Liverpool want to keep Diaz. He scored 13 goals en route to claiming the English championship, with none being penalties. The 28-year-old is also versatile as he's capable of operating on the left as well as a makeshift striker. But with the Reds seemingly reluctant to hand Diaz a new contract, it's made the situation somewhat precarious. Diaz will be 30 when he current deal expires in 2027 and Liverpool do not want to hand him a bumper pay rise.

The former Porto man has insisted he is happy at Anfield in several interviews but never denied that he is exploring his options. There has been no talk of a transfer request being handed in, although it is fairly obvious he'd be ready to depart Merseyside given the speculation that continues.

What Arne Slot will expect from Diaz is full commitment. Liverpool have a Premier League title defence to prepare for and distractions or players downing tools are something that has to be avoided.

And it appears there will be scant chance that Diaz will begin to cause friction in the Reds' dressing room. Certainly, by the latest footage uploaded from training, it suggests he still remains focused.

Slot had his troops partake in small six-a-side games on Friday. Diaz was in a team alongside Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Rio Ngumoha, which appeared to be the winning team. Diaz looked to have sealed glory for his side in what could have been a mini-tournament when he found the far corner with a fine left-footed finish. Celebrations ensued by Diaz taking off his shirt and was piled on by his team-mates.

Given his reaction, it underlines that Diaz is not frustrated about his situation. And it depicts that the Liverpool dressing room have not felt that since returning for pre-season.

In truth, there might be a few more twists when it comes to Diaz's future. Reports suggest Bayern are preparing a new bid after their opening £58.5 million was turned down.

Last month, it was claimed by Colombia-based report Pipe Sierra that Diaz was ‘upset’ by Liverpool. However, based on his reaction in training, it appears that the forward remains dedicated to the Reds no matter what happens.