Man Utd plan hijack for £77m Liverpool target dubbed Virgil van Dijk successor

Leny Yoro has enjoyed a fine breakout season and Lille and is wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United

Manchester United have entered the race for Liverpool target Leny Yoro, according to reports.

Previous reports claimed the Reds were “close” to agreeing a £77million deal for the Lille wonderkid. As it stands, Joe Gomez provides the only senior alternative to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Jurgen Klopp is light of options at centre-back - a concern as he targets his second Premier League title. A report from French outlet Le10Sport suggested Liverpool were in advanced talks to sign Yoro following an impressive breakout campaign.

Yoro - a France under-21 international - made his debut as a 16-year-old last season and is being billed as one of Europe’s hottest prospects. Now aged 18, the defender started the third Ligue 1 game of the season and has been in the side since.

Lille are battling for a Champions League spot, sitting three points behind Brest in third place. However, an update from Le10Sport has revealed Manchester United are planning to hijack any deal.

Erik ten Hag has defensive headaches of his own, with Lisandro Martinez missing most of the campaign. Harry Maguire is currently sidelined through injury while Raphael Varane has also struggled for fitness.

The Red Devils have relied on veteran Jonny Evans more than expected following his return last summer. A young, dynamic centre-back to partner Martinez when he returns seems a plausible option for Ten Hag.