Liverpool may be keeping an eye on Marcus Rashford’s situation after turning down a new approach for Luis Diaz.

Liverpool have drawn another line in the sand.

They would have hoped they’d have made it clear by rebuffing Barcelona’s initial enquiry for Luis Diaz. However, Bayern Munich do not seem to have got the signal. The Bundesliga champions are still trying to make additions after losing to Liverpool in the battle for Florian Wirtz’s signature.

With Leroy Sane leaving Bayern, they need more attacking options. They need a bona fide top-class talent capable of being part of a league-winning squad and can perform in the Champions League. Diaz certainly ticks both of those boxes. The Colombia international fired 13 goals en route to Liverpool being crowned Premier League champions. He also bagged a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in Europe.

However, Bayern director of sport Max Eberl received the same response as Barca sporting director Deco when making a formal approach.

The fact that Diaz is out of contract in two years’ time makes his situation at Anfield somewhat unique. Liverpool have reportedly yet to open talks with Diaz despite him being a mainstay in the starting line-up since his arrival from Porto in 2022. The Reds have frequently rewarded players with fresh terms. But Diaz turns 29 in January and Liverpool appear to be operating with caution. They will be wary that wingers of Diaz’s ilk can start to decline when they reach 30. Mo Salah is one of the exceptions to the rule.

Diaz is high octane, whose game is based around energy and pace. Those assets naturally fade. Salah is not the same player as he was even three years ago but has adapted to become a goalscoring wide man whose output in front of goal speaks for itself.

On the other hand, it’s easy to see why Diaz may expect fresh terms. He’s won four major trophies during his time at the club and, bar a serious knee injury suffered in October 2022, has scarcely been sidelined. He’s also a fans’ favourite and may feel he deserves a pay rise.

It does not seem that speculation about his future will quell until the transfer window is closed. Bayern may continue to be linked. But Liverpool may be keeping a close eye on Marcus Rashford’s situation as it could have an impact on Diaz.

Rashford appears to have burned his bridges at Manchester United. He’s been ostracised by head coach Ruben Amorim and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa. He looks to have no future at Old Trafford.

Bayern has also been mooted as a potential destination for Rashford. According to BILD reporter Christian Falk, Vincent Kompany’s side are ‘genuinely interested’ in signing the United academy product. Should Bayern complete a move for Rashford then it will further diminish the talk of Diaz potentially departing Liverpool.

But Diaz does also have interest from Saudi Arabia. There have been suggestions that Al-Nassr, the club that Cristiano Ronaldo now owns a 15 per cent shareholding of, have made Diaz their top target and could be willing to make a bid of up to £85 million.

While Liverpool have no intentions of selling the attacker, everyone has their price. Given that the Reds have Cody Gakpo who also plays on the left flank, it does make Diaz’s future somewhat intriguing.