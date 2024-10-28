Getty Images

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: The Reds continued their good form with a point at the Emirates Stadium.

Former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher claims Anthony Taylor was correct in all of his decisions regarding Liverpool in the draw with Arsenal.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah ensured that Arne Slot’s side continued their momentum after winning all but one game this season. That draw was their first stalemate of the season as they fell into second, a point behind Manchester City.

As always, big games bring big talking points and Taylor was at the centre of a very competitive and highly-intense affair between two of the leagues best. Frustrations were high with Slot even explaining to the media why he was so angered at different points. There were a couple of moments of note with one being the collision in the penalty area that involved Ibrahim Konate and Gabriel Martinelli who looked to have been brought down in the area rather aggressively. On second viewing, the Frenchman got the ball.

Asked why it was a simple one for VAR, Gallagher said, “He played the ball before he played the man.” Ex-professional Sue Smith, also on the panel of Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch, claimed it did look a penalty at full speed and the officials handled it perfectly. “At first I thought it was a penalty when I saw it on TV, it looks like he had come straight through him and that it was really clumsy. From the angles we have now, we can clearly see he takes the ball and it is just his momentum that carries him through.”

Another big moment that the home fans felt aggrieved about was the moment that Taylor flagged for a foul from Jakub Kiwior’s header which led to a tap-in for Gabriel Jesus. The defender jumped high over Dominik Szoboszlai - who failed to jump - and it was immediately given the other way. Kai Havertz was able to chip the ball past Caoimhin Kelleher before it fell to Jesus. Gallagher, Smith and Stephen Warnock all had differing views on this incident - but he did back Taylor’s decision.

“This is something of nothing; the referee has clearly given a foul from Kiwior for jumping against an opponent, far, far before the goal goes in.”

Warnock then contested the decision, claiming that he didn’t blow as early as he claims. “Do you think he does? He gives the first foul but he whistles very late and he holds his whistle there like he’s saying ‘I’m going to let it run for a bit longer’ and then he had made his decision but he didn’t blow so I can understand what Havertz is saying. I just don’t know if it’s a foul.”

Smith then interjected, suggesting Liverpool could have got away with one. “I don’t think it was - I think it was the fact that Szoboszlai doesn’t jump so it looks more like a foul.”