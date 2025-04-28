Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have won the Premier League title after earning a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Milos Kerkez, who has been linked with a summer transfer to Liverpool, has congratulated his compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai after winning the Premier League title.

The Reds have been crowned English champions for a 20th time in history - moving level with Manchester United. Arne Slot’s side’s 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield secured the silverware with four matches to spare.

Szoboszlai has been a key part of Liverpool’s success this campaign. The midfielder has made 32 league appearances to date, scoring five goals and recording six assists. Against Spurs, he teed-up Luis Diaz’s equaliser with a cross from the byline and then played the pass for Mo Salah who netted the home side’s fourth goal.

Szoboszlai has made history by becoming the first Hungarian to win the Premier League. He moved to Merseyside in the summer of 2023 from RB Leipzig for a fee of £60 million. And his international team-mate and Bournemouth left-back Kerkez believes that Szoboszlai’s triumph is deserved.

Kerkez posted a photo of the pair together on X with the captain: “You deserve it my friend,love❤️👏🏻.” Szoboszlai then replied with the emojis “🙏❤️.”

Liverpool’s celebrations ran long into Sunday night for both the players and supporters. Slot toasted guiding the Reds to the title in his maiden season as Anfield head coach and will have soaked up every moment.

But after a few days of roistering, it will be back to business for Slot and his staff. The Anfield head coach will want this to be just the start for Liverpool and has stated throughout his tenure that the club has to compete for silverware every year.

Kerkez is a target for the Reds ahead of the summer transfer window. He has been magnificent for Bournemouth throughout the campaign, recording two goals and six assists. The 21-year-old was signed by the Cherries when Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was in his role at the south-coast outfit. Bournemouth have reportedly slapped a £40 million price tag on Kerkez.

Left-back is likely to be an area of the squad that the Reds strengthen as a successor for Andy Robertson is required. Robertson has been a tremendous servant during his eight years on Merseyside and won his second Premier League gong. But the Scotland captain is now aged 31 and Liverpool will be planning for the future.

Speaking after the latest title triumph, Robertson told Sky Sports: “The last time we won it was a stranger time, but I suppose we kind of got that feeling against Man United at home. It was pretty much done at that point with [being] 16 or 19 points clear. It’s not like quite clinching it and then obviously the world paused. It was quite unique the way we did it.

“We enjoyed it, of course we did, but you can’t beat what we experienced today and how we went to the ground and the fans during and after the game. Nothing quite compares to that and I’m glad we got to experience it that way as well.”